Scottish seaweed chips are coming to Belgian shelves...

A Scottish company is hoping to convert Belgians to eating seaweed by bringing its plant-based chips to up to 300 Delhaize supermarkets in the country later this year.

Launched in 2020, SHORE’s products have won the Best Snacking Product at the World Food Innovation Awards and also secured a Great Taste Award. Now they’re looking to expand beyond the UK and into Belgium.

Why seaweed?

To many, seaweed doesn’t sound very appealing and conjures up images of green slime. But a huge variety of plants can be found in oceans around the world and many are edible. From low tide varieties like Sea Spaghetti and the better-known Kelp to high tide Bladder Wrack and Knotted Wrack, the marine algae are viewed by many as a good example of sustainable farming which the brand seeks to highlight on an international market.

“Our products have all the key elements required to be successful in export markets; strong provenance, a clear point of difference, sustainable credentials and of course, a brand that builds on Scotland’s excellent global food reputation,” Keith Paterson Joint MD of SHORE explained.

The chips are predominantly made from quinoa and grains with some sustainably harvested seaweed from Wick in the North East of Scotland. Touted as a “local superfood,” seaweed is high in iodine, prebiotic fibre, antioxidants and plant-based protein.

SHORE aims to create “an edible seaweed industry of scale in Scotland that is 100% sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for our local rural communities,” Paterson added.

The chips – available in Lightly Salted, Asian Peking, and Sweet Sriracha flavours – will go on sale in November.