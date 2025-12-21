Inmate attacks Haren prison guards

The prison in Haren, Brussels, pictured on Saturday 23 August 2025. The Haren prison, with 1190 places, replaced the prisons of Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis, Forest - Vorst and Berkendael. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Two prison staff members were assaulted on Saturday evening at Haren prison, as confirmed by the VSOA union following a report by Het Nieuwsblad.

The incident took place in the prison’s psychiatric unit during mealtime distribution. A prisoner threw hot soup in a guard’s face before launching a physical attack. Another guard arrived to assist but was also assaulted. Intervention teams eventually restored order. Both staff members were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

The first guard who was attacked was distributing meals alone at the time. “This is not normal, but staff shortages force us to make difficult choices,” explained Stijn Van Den Abeele, representing the VSOA union.

Prison staff have reduced their duties to a minimum in protest. “Only a week ago, another colleague had to conduct rounds alone and was also attacked,” Van Den Abeele added.

The CGSP union has announced a 48-hour strike starting on 30 December, affecting New Year’s Eve. While the VSOA has not filed a strike notice, it supports the action. “Every assault is one too many, but the pressing issues of staff shortages and prison overcrowding cannot be ignored,” Van Den Abeele concluded.

Related News