   
More than 4.5 million Belgians unable to save in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
Latest News:
More than 4.5 million Belgians unable to save...
Brussels rent commission will become a reality...
‘Important precedent’: woman convicted of hate speech for...
NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space...
Owners of solar panels that broke down to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More expensive tickets: Belgium’s new short-haul flight tax prompts uncertainty
    2
    International integration in Brussels: voting rights and English administration
    3
    Brussels Christmas Market will return for 2021
    4
    Brussels Region bans 38,000 cars from January
    5
    Netherlands changes rule: Crown Princess could still become queen if she marries a woman
    Share article:

    More than 4.5 million Belgians unable to save in 2020

    Thursday, 14 October 2021

    Credit: Canva

    Aside from the pandemic’s enormous impact on public health, the impression it has made on the personal finance of Belgians has been highlighted by new figures from the national institute of statistics Statbel: in 2020, 4,622,000 Belgians were unable to save during a typical month.

    This equates to almost 40% of Belgians, with the regional disparity being particularly striking: in Flanders 32% were unable to save compared to much worse figures in Brussels (50%) and Wallonia (54%).

    Of the 19% of Belgians considered at risk of poverty or social exclusion, 22% were able to save whilst 61% could only just make ends meet. 11% had to use their savings to get by whilst 6% found themselves with no option but to borrow to get by.

    Related Posts

    Of particular concern, the results show that 3.4% of Belgians went into arrears on payments other than their rent or mortgage in the past 12 months. Simply put, this means that a sizeable minority of Belgians were unable to pay their bills for healthcare, education, telephone or wifi, for example. Most affected are the unemployed (11.7%), single-parent families (9%), renters (8.6%), and those less educated (5%).

    One in five Belgians currently have a loan (not including mortgages), and 4.2% have two or more loans. Again, the regional divides are clear, with fewer loans taken out by individuals in Flanders (18.3%) compared to Brussels (31.7%) and Wallonia (37.7%). Additional loans are most commonly used to pay for cars.

    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Brussels rent commission will become a reality
    A commission to tackle exorbitant rents in Brussels will become a reality, now that the bill to establish its creation has been approved by ...
    ‘Important precedent’: woman convicted of hate speech for memes
    For the first time in Belgium, a correctional court of Turnhout in Antwerp has convicted someone for posting racist and anti-Semitic videos and memes ...
    NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space
    Do you have any idea what Brussels would look like if someone took a photograph from space? Well, a photo taken from the International Space ...
    Owners of solar panels that broke down to be compensated
    Thousands of people in Flanders who own solar panels that stopped producing electricity during very sunny days this summer will be compensated by the ...
    Holocaust remembrance conference in Swedish city hit by antisemitism results in pledges to act
    The conference, Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, was hosted by Swedish Prime Minster Stefan Löfven and ...
    Diesel and petrol prices will rise again on Friday
    Diesel and petrol prices at the pump are set to rise once again from Friday, according to the latest update from the Energy Directorate of the FPS ...
    Possible security breach detected in CovidScan app
    A potential security breach in the validation and reading of Belgium's Covid Safe Tickets (CST) via the CovidScan application could affect over ...
    Share of over-55s working in food sector has doubled in ten years
    One in five employees in the food sector today is over the age of 55, compared to one in ten employees in 2010, according to figures requested from ...
    Belgium to invest €2 million in night trains to create international hub
    As part of a move to boost sustainable international mobility, the Federal Government will set aside €2 million from 2022 to make Belgium an ...
    Brazil’s President Bolsonaro sued for Amazon forest deforestation
    An Austrian NGO has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Brazil’s current president Jair Bolsonaro for 'crimes ...
    How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike
    It shouldn’t have taken me more than 20 years in Brussels to discover the joys of getting around town almost exclusively by bike, or of exploring the ...
    Counterfeit alcohol in Russia claims 34 lives
    Counterfeit alcohol has long been a problem in Russia and residents in many less affluent communities are tempted by the less-costly alternatives to ...