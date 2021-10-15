   
Financial assistance for households facing rising energy bills this winter
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 October, 2021
Latest News:
Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time...
Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test...
Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual...
Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no...
Belgium hosts ‘farewell party’ for Merkel today...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    2
    France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map
    3
    Belgian company to build largest Guggenheim Museum
    4
    Brussels rent commission will become a reality
    5
    NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space
    Share article:

    Financial assistance for households facing rising energy bills this winter

    Friday, 15 October 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Belga

    As energy prices continue to climb across the continent, the Federal Government has committed to financial measures that will help many Belgian households meet the costs of rising energy bills this winter.

    The government will make €760 million available with the aim of helping Belgian consumers manage with the higher prices for gas and electricity. This will, in part, be done by extending the social tariff until the end of March 2022. However, the measures will not apply to all Belgian households but only those who are in the greatest financial need.

    Given the significant increases in prices are and to ensure that Belgians do not have to choose between cooking or heating their houses – a “devastating” choice that experts have warned might face the those who are less financially secure in other countries – eligibility for the social tariff will also be expanded. The measure already provides financial assistance to some 500,000 households (largely tenants in social housing) and this will be enlarged to help a further 440,000 households.

    Related Posts

    This latest measure aims to avoid households being hit by a “bill shock” next year when current fixed-rate energy contracts are renewed and will increase considerably to account for the global rise in the costs of energy. In this way it is hoped that the most precarious consumers will be saved from exorbitant rises in bills.

    The current energy crisis

    Over the last few months, energy prices have shot up to record levels as supply struggles to keep up with demand. The problem has been exacerbated by the fact that the EU’s two main natural gas providers – Norway and Russia – have been unable to produce as much as they would normally and have seen their stocks depleted.

    Furthermore, demand has been fuelled by the opening up of economies as pandemic restrictions start to ease. Another key factor is the rising price of carbon credits, effectively the penalty that the EU imposes for emitting polluting greenhouse gasses. This has meant that for industries that still rely on fossil fuels for energy rather than green alternatives, the cost of energy has sky-rocketed and these trickle down to individual consumers.

    Experts fear that the approaching winter could make conditions very difficult for a large part of European consumers – particularly those who have fewer savings.

    Latest news

    Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time in ten years
    Surrealist painter René Magritte's work "Olympia", which made headlines across the world when it was stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2009, will be ...
    Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test
    Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster ...
    Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual assault allegations
    Around 1,300 people gathered in Ixelles on Thursday night to march against sexual violence, according to reporting from Bruzz. The march was ...
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers ...
    Belgium hosts ‘farewell party’ for Merkel today
    Angela Merkel will be in Belgium on Friday for an official visit as a symbolic "farewell" before leaving her position as German Chancellor after 16 ...
    Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’
    The Belgian artist Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which surprised fans when it appeared on platforms on Friday ...
    Carrefour struggled to fill shelves, even after strike ends
    Carrefour continues to struggle with empty shelves, despite the fact that the strike at the distribution centre in Nivelles has been over for a week, ...
    Covid Safe Ticket to be expanded in Wallonia from 1 November
    Wallonia will make the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) compulsory for entering bars, restaurants and hospitals from Monday 1 November, the regional ...
    More Covid-19 patients in hospital as infections continue to increase
    The number of hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium has once again started to increase alongside the average number of ...
    Brussels extends ‘coronavirus terraces’ until 15 January 2022
    On Thursday, the Brussels Government approved a proposal by State Secretaries for Urbanism and Economic Transition Pascal Smet and Barbara Trachte to ...
    How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike
    It shouldn’t have taken me more than 20 years in Brussels to discover the joys of getting around town almost exclusively by bike, or of exploring the ...
    France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map
    Holiday destinations France and Spain have turned greener while Eastern Europe is turning more red in the latest update of the travel map of the ...