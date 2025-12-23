CD&V proposes bill allowing mayors to close homes in drug trafficking cases

CD&V's Franky Demon. Credit: Belga

The CD&V party has proposed a bill granting mayors the authority to close homes for up to one year where drug production or trafficking has occurred, MP Franky Demon revealed on Tuesday to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Currently, mayors already have the power to close public places such as bars or shops in cases of public order violations. The CD&V aims to extend this power to private residences involved in drug-related activities.

If passed, the decision to close the property would be made in collaboration with the public prosecutor, effectively evicting its occupants.

Initially, the closure would be set for a renewable four-month period, with a maximum duration of one year.

The party has also pledged legal safeguards to ensure citizens’ rights are protected.

