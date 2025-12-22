E-scooters to be banned in Brussels on New Year's Eve

Illustrative image of e-scooters in Brussels. Credit: The Brussels Times / Lauren Walker

Scooters may not be used in Brussels on New Year's Eve, following a decision by outgoing Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

The ban applies to both private and shared scooters and will be in force between 12 noon on 31 December and 9 a.m. on 1 January throughout the Brussels-Capital Region.

Operators of shared scooters must also remove them from certain areas, which will be designated by the local police.

Vervoort hopes that the ban will take some of the pressure off the emergency services, which are already overburdened on New Year's Eve. Since the beginning of this year, more than 1,000 accidents involving scooters have been recorded in Brussels, five of which were fatal, he says.

Furthermore, last New Year's Eve, scooters were used to block the road for the emergency services or as projectiles against them.

The measure is also part of the fight against drug trafficking, as drug dealers regularly use them to move around Brussels.

Anyone who violates the ban risks 8 to 14 days in prison and/or a fine of between €234 and €1,800.

"New Year's Eve should remain a festive and enjoyable event for everyone...I call on everyone to behave responsibly and remind them that the use of fireworks remains strictly prohibited: let's celebrate together, but in complete safety," says Vervoort.

