Suspect of violent robberies with screwdriver detained in Limburg

The investigative judge in Tongeren-Borgloon has detained a 30-year-old suspect from Genk in connection with armed robberies at a supermarket and a pharmacy in Maasmechelen, as well as a violent theft in Maastricht.

The robbery at the Maasmechelen supermarket took place on Friday, 12 December. The cashier was threatened with a screwdriver near closing time, and the perpetrator fled with cash from the register. CCTV footage led investigators to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, 17 December, around closing time, a pharmacy in Maasmechelen was targeted in a similar robbery with an identical method. The description of the perpetrator matched the suspect from the supermarket incident.

Authorities in the Netherlands informed police in Lanaken-Maasmechelen that on Tuesday, 9 December, a violent theft occurred in a Maastricht supermarket, believed to involve the same suspect. Cash was also stolen during that incident.

Police actively searched for the suspect, locating him on Friday, 19 December, around 9 p.m., at Dokter Haubenlaan in Maasmechelen.

He was subsequently brought before the investigative judge at the request of the Limburg public prosecutor’s office and remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the investigative judge and police in Lanaken-Maasmechelen.

