Wednesday 24 December 2025
Ambulance hits fallen tree on Belgian motorway while transporting patient

Wednesday 24 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

An ambulance and five cars collided with a fallen tree on the E40 motorway near Hognoul (Awans) on Tuesday evening, according to Liège firefighters.

The tree, located on the central reservation, fell at around 9:30pm, blocking the left and central lanes of the motorway between Hognoul and the Loncin interchange (Ans) in the Brussels-to-Liège direction.

An ambulance that was transporting an injured person struck the tree, followed by collisions involving five other vehicles.

A second ambulance was dispatched to transfer the injured person to hospital. No one else was hurt in the accident, but there was significant material damage.

By 10:30pm, police remained on-site to assist with clearing and towing the damaged vehicles, while firefighters had already completed their intervention.

