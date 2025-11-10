Body next to motorway: Prosecutor confirms cause of death

A police sign. Credit: Belga

Authorities have ruled out foul play in the case of the body found near a Flemish motorway on Sunday evening.

The body was found near the E17 motorway in Waasmunster, in East Flanders, at the edge of a forest, close to the motorway's entrance and exit complex.

The local Prosecutor’s Office sent a forensic expert and a laboratory team to investigate the circumstances of the death.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday morning, which determined the cause of death was natural and ruled out any criminal involvement.

