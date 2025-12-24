Record gap between most and least expensive energy contracts

The price difference between energy contracts in Belgium has reached a record high in over a year, according to data from the federal energy regulator, Creg.
A family with average energy consumption and an expensive energy contract could pay up to €1,328 more per year for electricity and natural gas compared to the cheapest available tariff.
This figure is the highest recorded since November 2022, during the height of the energy crisis.
Energy prices, especially for natural gas, have fallen since then, making older energy contracts significantly more expensive than newer ones.
Creg strongly advises consumers to assess their current energy contracts using its online tool, Creg-scan, and consider switching to a different contract or provider.
Around three-quarters of Belgian households currently use variable contracts that align with market prices.
Creg notes that newer variable contracts are often more cost-effective.
Despite this, some consumers prefer the stability of fixed contracts, which tend to be pricier.
Creg stresses that both types of contracts should remain available, empowering households to make informed decisions.