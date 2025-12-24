Government approves €1 billion purchase of new military vehicles and helicopters

Credit: Belga

The Belgian government has approved the purchase of military vehicles and helicopters for defence and rescue operations.

The Council of Ministers signed off on the extension of the CaMo programme this week, which includes the acquisition of 92 Griffon armoured vehicles and 123 Serval vehicles.

The deal, valued at just over €1 billion, is expected to generate economic benefits for Belgian companies amounting to 30% of the contract’s total, according to Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA).

Additionally, the government approved the purchase of four helicopters dedicated to search and rescue (SAR) missions at sea.

These aircraft will be stationed at the airbase in Koksijde.

The total investment for the helicopters, along with their equipment, is estimated at over €182 million.

