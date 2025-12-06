Defence partnership agreed between Belgium and the US

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken arrives for a 'Kern' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Friday 28 March 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The government has approved a €27.6 million partnership with the United States to provide technical support for the Defence Air Force, focusing on the maintenance of F-16s, F-35As, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones.

The partnership will utilise the US Foreign Military Sales programme to access maintenance services, software updates, spare parts, documentation, and specialised systems exclusively available through the American government.

By leveraging large-scale orders from the US Air Force and partner nations, deliveries are expected to be faster and more efficient. The cooperation will span four years, from 2025 to 2028.

According to Defence officials, ongoing maintenance will keep the F-16 fleet operational for the next few years, while the high-tech F-35A requires regular updates to maintain peak performance. Reliable technical support for MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones is crucial as their role in surveillance and reconnaissance missions grows.

Without this agreement, repair delays could hinder the operational readiness of the Air Force. “Our Air Force must be deployable at all times. This deal ensures stable and predictable maintenance for our vital systems, essential for the safety of our population and missions at home and abroad,” said Defence Minister Theo Francken in the statement.

