Outcry over low-flying aircraft in Brussels as furtive routes spark concern

A Brussels grassroots campaign is sounding the alarm over a surge in low-flying aircraft, warning that thousands of planes have been passing over densely populated neighbourhoods at very low altitudes for several consecutive days.

According to the group Collectif Stop le Survol de Bruxelles-Ouest et RNP 07 rectiligne, aircraft have been flying over parts of Molenbeek, Koekelberg, Jette, Brussels city centre, Laeken, Schaerbeek and Haren. These areas together are home to more than 400,000 residents.

In a sharply worded letter addressed to Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés), local mayors and air traffic authorities, including Skeyes (formerly known as Belgocontrol), the group accuses the federal government of ignoring repeated warnings.

They describe the situation as "massive, concentrated and unprecedented", arguing that such a volume of air traffic has never before been imposed on neighbourhoods with comparable population density.

The group claims the route has resulted in aircraft flying at altitudes of less than 350 metres, from early morning until late at night, including during what it describes as sensitive hours.

It says noise levels regularly exceed Brussels Region standards, with a direct impact on residents' quality of life, particularly during the holiday period.

In a letter addressed to The Brussels Times, Henri Brocard, writing on behalf of the collective, argues that technical alternatives exist.

He says curved RNP approaches could significantly reduce the impact on the most densely populated districts, but have not been implemented.

"The central issue is that other trajectories are possible," the letter states, adding that similar procedures are used at airports elsewhere in Europe to limit overflight of residential areas.

The group questions why the new route was introduced without public debate, during the festive period, and why traffic is being concentrated over Brussels-West rather than redistributed.

It also raises concerns about potential health and environmental consequences, particularly for children, and says legal action is now being considered.

The letter cites a 2018 assessment by the aviation authority DGTA, which, according to the collective, warned that the RNP 07 procedure could lead to systematic breaches of Brussels noise regulations.

It also criticises the role of Skeyes, questioning whether economic and operational considerations have been prioritised over residents' health.

Residents say they have gathered testimonies, photographs, videos and flight path data and are willing to provide evidence to journalists and authorities.

They are calling for the immediate reconsideration of the route and the introduction of alternative procedures.

Additional reporting by Bruzz highlights similar concerns raised by several citizens' groups, including Free Air Brussels North and Stop Survol Bxl Nord et RNP 07L.

At the time of writing, the petition opposing the RNP 07 by Free Air Brussels North approach routes had attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

According to the collectives quoted by Bruzz, the RNP 07R and 07L approach routes were temporarily introduced during infrastructure works at Brussels Airport in the summer of 2025.

That temporary arrangement has since been extended until the end of 2025 and then until spring 2026, without what they describe as any public consultation or evaluation.

The collectives fear what they call a "creeping installation", in which temporary measures risk becoming permanent.

The Brussels Times contacted Minister Crucke's office, which said it was aware of the nuisance and of the citizens' campaign but had not received the letter, as it was sent on a public holiday. The cabinet added that the issue would be examined after the holiday period.

Bruzz contacted Philippe Touwaide, the Federal Aviation Ombudsman, who argues that the RNP 07 approach route is not new and is not a political decision.

According to Touwaide, the procedure was already applied in 2016, 2018 and 2020 and has been mandatory under European regulations since 25 January 2024.

Touwaide said the route is legal, does not require public consultation, and is currently unavoidable due to persistent easterly winds.

"Aircraft have to land into the wind. This is a technical and meteorological necessity, not a conscious decision to fly over certain neighbourhoods," he said, adding that alternative runways could be used again once wind conditions change.

Brussels Airport Company and Skeyes have not yet publicly commented on the specific allegations.