Belgium presents new anti-drone air defence system

A Belgian Special Operations Regiment (SOR) soldier demonstrates the PIORUN air defence system during a visit to the Hemptinne Command District on Tuesday 23 December 2025 in Leuven. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken handed over the PIORUN air defence system to special forces on Tuesday at Heverlee barracks, as part of efforts to enhance anti-drone capabilities across the military.

The new measures follow incidents in October and November when drones were spotted flying over Belgian military sites, prompting concerns about inadequate defences against them.

The PIORUN is a portable air defence system designed to neutralise large drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft. Francken expressed satisfaction at its arrival, stating it marks the fulfilment of a 16-year promise.

The system is now operational, and military training in its use will begin immediately, with intensive training scheduled for 2026.

Belgium’s Defence is investing €50 million in a broader anti-drone strategy, which includes advanced SAAB radars and Blaze drone interceptors from Latvia. These systems are capable of detecting and eliminating drones in the air.

From January, every military base in Belgium will be equipped with an anti-drone response kit combining detection and electronic disruption.

The lightweight, mobile system features wearable components, including antennas on the operator’s back, and provides real-time drone activity mapping on a digital display. The kits aim to neutralise drones within safety and legal parameters.

To physically take down drones, specialised anti-drone ammunition for shotguns will be deployed across military bases by 2026, complementing the electronic disruption tools already in place.

