Salaries of over half a million employees in Belgium indexed by 2.21%

Credit: Belga

Wages for over half a million employees in Belgium will increase by 2.21% on 1 January.

This adjustment, known as indexation, is lower than the 3.58% increase employees received in January 2025 but represents the fourth highest indexation in the past 12 years.

The 2.21% rise applies to employees within the so-called commission paritaire 200, covering over half a million workers across around 30 sectors.

These include automotive trade, concrete industry, construction, call centres, consultancy, graphic design, garages, wholesale trade, advertising and travel agencies, research offices, temp agencies, and IT companies.

Other sectors will also benefit from January increases. The logistics sector (commission paritaire 226) will apply a 2.23% increase to 55,000 employees.

Fuel trade workers (CP 127) will see a 2.19% adjustment for around 2,000 employees. Additionally, food trade workers (CP 119, 37,000 employees), insurers (CP 306), banking service intermediaries (CP 341, 30,000 employees), and workers in real estate management, including estate agents and domestic workers under CP 323 (13,500 employees), will all enjoy increases of 2.21%.

Certain sectors will apply lower or differing indexation rates.

Retail trade workers within CP 202 (60,000 workers) will see a 1% increase. Textiles employees (CP 120/214, over 14,000 workers) and taxi drivers (CP 140.02) will receive a 2% adjustment.

Civil servant wages are set to be indexed in March 2026 following the surpassing of the pivotal index for the public sector.

For the 290,000 healthcare workers under CP 330, wage indexing will also occur in January under the principle of adjustment in the first month following the surpassing of the public sector index.

In February 2025, these workers had already received an increase.