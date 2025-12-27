Belgium to tighten pension bonus rules

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

The pension bonus introduced by the previous government for individuals working beyond their earliest retirement age will end on 31 December, with a new bonus taking effect from 1 January.

Unlike the previous system, it will only apply to individuals postponing their pension beyond the legal retirement age, which is currently 66 years. The new pension bonus will be applied retroactively since the required legislation has yet to be passed.

The previous scheme, introduced by former Pensions Minister Karine Lalieux, was deemed too costly by the Arizona government.

Eligibility for the new bonus requires meeting two conditions: having a career of at least 35 years with each year comprising at least 156 days of effective work, and accumulating a minimum of 7,020 days of effective work over the entire career.

The amount of the bonus depends on the worker’s year of birth. Those born in 1962 or earlier will receive a 2% bonus per year worked beyond the legal pension age; the percentage increases to 4% for those born between 1963 and 1972, and to 5% for those born from 1973 onwards.

Certain types of leave, such as parental leave, maternity leave, paternity leave, military service, and temporary unemployment, will count towards effective working days.

A pension penalty for workers retiring early without meeting the new conditions will come into effect in 2027.

Related News