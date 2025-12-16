Union announces plans for 'significant national demonstration' for March

Protesters take part in a demonstration during a national day of action against the austerity of the federal Arizona government, in Brussels on October 14, 2025. The strike is the last in a series to hit the European country since Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever took office as prime minister in February. Grappling with a budget deficit whose size violates European Union rules, the government is looking to reform pensions and make other savings that have infuriated trade unions. NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

The Christian Labour Union (CSC) has announced plans for a national demonstration during the week of 9 March, with the exact date still to be determined in coordination with other unions.

Following broad consultation with its members, the CSC evaluated its strategy for upcoming action after November’s “Call to Action,” which included three days of strikes on 24, 25, and 26 November.

The CSC highlighted several achievements resulting from union pressure. Jobs at the end of careers were saved, and temporary unemployment and sick leave periods will now count towards pensions. Additionally, the first year of employment will also be factored into pension calculations.

Despite these developments, the CSC criticised the Arizona government for proposing numerous measures it views as unjust. The union accused the government of targeting workers, families, pensioners, and vulnerable groups such as jobseekers and the sick, suggesting these policies have fuelled widespread anger. It also condemned the lack of alternatives suggested by the government while highlighting ineffective subsidies and tax breaks that disproportionately benefit wealthier sectors.

The CSC’s national bureau has decided to continue its actions into 2026. Initial efforts in January will focus on raising awareness, followed by regional and provincial activities during the first half of February, before the carnival holidays.

The union also called for strong support for the francophone education protest on 25 January, as well as for events marking International Women’s Day on 8 March. The CSC emphasised its opposition to what it described as government policies that are particularly harmful to women.

As part of the March initiatives, the union aims to organise a significant national demonstration to coincide with Parliament’s consideration of pension legislation and a budget review. Coordination with other unions will determine the final date for this event.

Separately, the General Federation of Labour of Belgium (FGTB) announced plans for disruptive action in Brussels starting in January, warning that strikes and a national protest will take place during the first quarter of the year, with a demonstration in early March.

