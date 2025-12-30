Renewable energy reached record levels in Belgium in 2025

A wind farm near Lichtenau, Ostwestfalen-Lippe. Credit: Belga

Solar energy production in Belgium rose by 21 per cent in 2025, reaching a record high.

As a result of this increase, the share of renewable energy in Belgium’s electricity mix is now almost as high as that of nuclear energy. Both account for around 34 per cent, according to figures from high-voltage grid operator Elia.

The results in Elia’s annual review are not yet final. They are based on data up to and including 22 December, supplemented by an estimate for the last nine days of the year. The final figures are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The current data show that solar energy production increased by about a fifth in 2025. Total annual production is expected to reach a record high of 10.1 terawatt-hours. Elia notes that an absolute monthly record was also set in June 2025: 1,370 gigawatt-hours.

The high-voltage grid operator attributes the figures to the expansion of installed capacity (+10 per cent), combined with an exceptionally sunny year. Weather conditions were less favourable for wind energy. Despite increased capacity, production was limited to 12.3 terawatt-hours (-2 per cent).