Belgian renewable energy production matches its nuclear power plants

Credit: Belga

Solar energy production in Belgium increased by 21% in 2025, surpassing previous records and bringing renewable energy’s share of the electricity mix to 34%, matching that of nuclear power.

The new data released by electricity grid operator, Elia, shows renewable energy production in Belgium now matches that of the country’s nuclear power plants.

The figures are preliminary. Definitive statistics are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Elia noted that June 2025 saw an absolute monthly record of 1,370 gigawatt-hours of solar energy. This growth is attributed to a 10% increase in installed capacity and an exceptionally sunny year.

In contrast, wind energy production decreased slightly by 2% to 12.3 terawatt-hours, despite expanded capacity, due to less favourable weather conditions.

Combined, renewable energy sources generated a record 22.4 terawatt-hours in 2025, accounting for 34% of Belgium’s electricity mix.

Elia also highlighted that renewable energy covered half of Belgium’s consumption for more than 16.2% of the time throughout the year.

Nuclear power narrowly remained the largest energy source, producing 22.5 terawatt-hours, also accounting for 34% of the mix.

This marks a 24% decrease from 2024, attributed to the decommissioning of three nuclear reactors: Doel 1 in February, Tihange 1 in October, and Doel 2 in December.

Import exceed export

Belgium imported more electricity than it exported for the third consecutive year, with a net import of 14 terawatt-hours.

Imports came mainly from France and the Netherlands (each contributing 10 terawatt-hours), while Belgium exported electricity to Germany, the UK, and Luxembourg.

Total international electricity exchanges with neighbouring countries amounted to 42 terawatt-hours.

Domestic electricity consumption in Belgium remained relatively stable at 80.1 terawatt-hours, representing a 1% decline.

However, Elia anticipates a significant increase in consumption over the coming years due to the ongoing electrification of society.

