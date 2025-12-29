Body of missing 21-year-old found during police search

A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The body of the 21-year-old who went missing on Saturday in the province of Namur was discovered on Monday during a search organised by the Haute-Meuse police’s missing persons unit, according to federal police.

The Namur public prosecutor has appointed a forensic doctor to conduct an external examination of the body on Monday afternoon.

Officials state there is currently no indication of foul play. This lighter examination, which does not require the involvement of an investigating judge as an autopsy would, aims to rule out all other possibilities.

Brieg Luz, a French national, was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday in Denée, in Namur.

Search efforts for Brieg Luz had already been conducted in the area on Sunday. During these operations, another body was found in a makeshift shelter near the woods of Denée. Authorities suggest this death occurred some time ago.

The public prosecutor noted there was likely no sign of criminal activity in this case either and that the individual was known to have been living in the area as part of a marginalised lifestyle.

Police have tasked their victim identification service (DVI) with confirming the identity of this second individual, as investigations continue.

