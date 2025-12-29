Investigation launched into fatal shooting of young man in Liège

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

The lifeless body of a man born in 2005 was found in the early hours of Sunday in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, in the province of Liège.

The news was announced by the Liège Public Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

The victim was shot dead with a single bullet to the chest. The body was found around midnight on a tree-lined street on Rue Eloi Fouarge.

The case has been opened for investigation for homicide and violations of the law on weapons.

The magistrate on duty at the Liège public prosecutor's office, the investigating judge, a forensic doctor and a ballistics expert visited the scene.

The autopsy was performed this morning and confirmed the cause of death, the Public Prosecutor's Office said, adding that no further information would be released at this stage and that the judicial investigation was continuing.

