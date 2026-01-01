2025 was the worst year for bankruptcies in Belgium in more than a decade

2025 was the worst year for bankruptcies since 2013. Credit: Tim van der Kuip/Unsplash

2025 was not a banner year for businesses in Belgium - quite the opposite, in fact.

With 11,697 court rulings, it was the worst year since 2013 in terms of bankruptcies. Compared to 2024, there was a 5.90 percent increase in bankruptcies, according to figures from the trade information agency Graydon.

The construction sector experienced an unprecedented number of bankruptcies, while the transport sector also saw its highest-ever number of bankruptcies.

Entrepreneurship is also faltering: net business growth, or the sum of closures and the creation of new businesses, was at its lowest level in ten years: +6.37 percent. More and more start-ups are also opting for sole proprietorships.