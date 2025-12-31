2025 – The Brussels Times' year in photos

2025 was a year of new records. Brussels set an unprecedented mark for political stalemate, while also becoming Europe's nerve centre as the prime minister held his own on the use of frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.
The city's war on drugs reached a grim new high, with 96 shootings recorded over the year, alongside a series of unprecedented drone sightings over Belgian skies. These are the images that capture the year.
New faces
On 9 January 2025, Brussels appointed a new, young public prosecutor to confront the city's long-running battle against drug trafficking. Since taking the oath, his relentless work has been such that he has been placed under police protection, a measure that remains in place today.
Julien Moinil pictured during his oath-taking ceremony as the new Brussels' King's Prosecutor, Thursday 09 January 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.
On 3 February 2025, former Antwerp Mayor and the Flemish nationalist party leader Bart De Wever took the torch to become Belgium's Prime Minister.
Outgoing Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Newly appointed Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during the passing of power to the new Minister, at the Prime Minister's cabinet, Monday 03 February 2025, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Dirk Warem
It might have been a lighting problem, but we could barely see a woman's face in this photo taken on 3 February, alongside His Majesty King Philippe.
On 3 February, the new government was sworn in, led for the first time by a prime minister from N-VA. It was a historic moment, although it seemed like the official photograph was marred by poor lighting, in which the government's few female ministers were barely visible. Credit: Belga
On 17 March 2025, The Brussels Times sat down with one of the most controversial political figures of the year. Georges Louis Bouchez became the new face in every newspaper and magazine. When we met at MR headquarters in Brussels, his message was clear and uncompromising: the political left in Brussels has lost its way.
Georges Louis Bouchez pictured during an interview with The Brussels Times. Credit: Handout
On 23 April 2025 – fittingly, World Book Day – Filigranes officially opened the doors to its new home on Boulevard de Waterloo.
Filigranes exterior façade. Credit: Anas El Baye
One of the most upsetting stories of 2025 was that of Fabian, an 11-year-old Moldovan child, who was hit by a police vehicle on a summer day.
The young boy was riding an electric scooter when the police vehicle attempted to carry out a check. The boy fled, prompting a pursuit. He sadly succumbed to his injuries.
Fabian's death reignited questions over police methods, echoing earlier tragic cases. And became a new symbol of a growing hostility towards police forces.
This image shows a street art painting showing an image of the 11-year-old Fabian, who died after being chased and hit by a police car, on Wednesday, 04 June 2025, in Elisabeth Park, in Ganshoren, Brussels. Credit: Belga/Heites Nelis
A new feline advisor arrived in July 2025 at Rue de La loi. Maximus Textoris Pulcher, a Scottish fold adopted from the Poezenbos animal shelter in Buggenhout, will call the residence his home for at least the next three years.
Credit: @maximustp16/Instagram
Singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also known as Rihanna, graced Monts des Arts in the premiere of her new movie 'The Smurfs'.
Singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty pictured at the world premiere of the new film 'De Smurfen/ Les Schtroumpfs', Saturday 28 June 2025, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Materlinck
A southern white rhinoceros calf was born at Pairi Daiza zoo on 10 December. Serving as an ambassador for its species, the cuteness overload is guaranteed as the picture speaks a thousand words.
As a Scottish Fold, Maximus is technically a banned breed in Belgium. In 2021, Flemish Minister of Animal Welfare Ben Weyts banned the breed due to its stylised folded ears, which cause pain in the animal. The cat was found abandoned and brought to a shelter, from which they were adopted by the prime minister. Credit: Facebook/Bart De Wever.
New strike records
In 2025, Belgium experienced an exceptionally intense wave of social unrest, with mass demonstrations and multiple consecutive strike days disrupting transport, schools and large parts of the economy.
Trade unions and researchers described the mobilisation as unusually broad, drawing in people well beyond traditional union structures and echoing major protest years such as 1993, 2005 and 2014.
Union members gather for a protest action of the non-profit sector, organised by the trade unions in Brussels on Thursday 22 May 2025. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem
The railway station of Lierde is pictured during the national strike. The protesters want to denounce the consequences of federal government measures in Lierde on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.
A caricature of Prime Minister De Wever pictured at a march of workers called by unions to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, in Gent, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.
Cancelled flights on the information board, as no flights will depart and limited flights will be arriving at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, part of a general strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis.
The mobile application of the NMBS pictured showing a strike message during the national strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, in Lierde, on Tuesday 25 November 2025. Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck
Empty railtracks pictured on the first day of a 72-hour national strike called by trade unions of railway public transport, in Brussels, Monday 24 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem
Strikers form a picket line outside Safran Aero Boosters at the Hauts-Sarts industrial zone in Herstal, during a general strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand.
A protest action of the cultural sector, during a general strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Marius Bergelman.
This year's string of farmer protests began at the end of the year. In December, a large-scale protest of an estimated 10,000 farmers from across Europe descended on Brussels, which coincided with the EU Council summit at the end of the week, causing great disruptions.
Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck
Brussels firefighters will organise a strike action on New Year's Eve between 8 am and 12 pm, according to Thierry Dagnelie, a representative of Brussels emergency services (SIAMU)
Firefighters hold a protest action at the headquarters of French-speaking liberal party MR in Brussels, during a national strike of socialist trade union FGTB/ABVV and Christian union CSC/ACV on Monday 31 March 2025. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
New shootings record
With 96 shootings recorded so far, the Brussels-Capital Region has officially surpassed the grim milestone set in 2024, when the counter stopped at 92.
Compared to 2022, the tally has almost doubled, suggesting not just a sequel, but a full-blown war on drugs franchise.
Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin pictured after a meeting to discuss recent shooting incidents with the interior ministry and federal police, in Brussels. A man died in the last shooting in the Clemenceau subway in the Cureghem - Kuregem neighbourhood of Anderlecht on Saturday, 15 February, despite police forces in the area. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand
General view from outside of an entrance of the Saint-Guidon - Sint-Guido metro station, pictured after evening shooting resulting in one person injured, Tuesday 18 February 2025, in Anderlecht, Brussels. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat.
Forest mayor Charles Spapens, Jurgen De Landsheer, chief of the Brussels Midi/ Zuid police zone, Anderlecht mayor Fabrice Cumps and Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis mayor Jean Spinette pictured during a press briefing by the Brussels-Midi/ Zuid police zone on the incidents of the last few days in Anderlecht, Brussels, on Thursday, 20 February 2025. There have been several shootings in Brussels since the beginning of February. Authorities have linked most of the gunfire to drug trafficking and disputes between gangs attempting to gain territory. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.
Police pictured near the Clemenceau metro station during 'Pause 1070' a solidarity neighbourhood meeting in Anderlecht, Brussels, on Thursday 27 February 2025, after the recent shootings in their neighbourhood. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck
A bullet hole pictured at the site of a shooting at the crossing of the De Merodestraat/Pierre Decosterstraat - rue de Merode/ rue Pierre Decoster, in Vorst/ Forest, Brussels, on Tuesday 11 March 2025. The shooting took place late Monday evening, one person got injured. Credit : Belga/Hatim Kaghat
A close-up on a bullet impact on a window of the Quatre Saisons school in Bethleem place in Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis, Brussels, Wednesday 08 October 2025. During the night between Wednesday and Thursday, several shots were fired at Place de Bethléem, hitting the Les Quatre Saisons municipal school. One bullet lodged in the frame of the office window, and another remained stuck in the double glazing of a classroom window. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand
New drone sightings record
Drones reports shut down the airspace above five airports in Belgium in 2025, and more sightings were reported, including in the coastal town of Ostend and at the army barracks in Heverlee.
Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken pictured during the presentation of the MQ-9B 'SkyGuardian' at the Florennes airbase, Tuesday 23 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
King Philippe - Filip of Belgium and Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken
Credit : Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck
Prime Minister Bart De Wever (front) and Defence Minister Theo Francken (back). Credit: Belga /Eric Lalmand
New encounters in a year that broke records
Throughout 2025, The Brussels Times met people whose stories cut through the noise of the news cycle.
From a gay journalist brutally attacked for who he is, to a trans woman assaulted on the streets of Brussels, these two accounts are examples of a steady rise in homophobic and transphobic violence in Brussels over the years, as some LGBTQIA+ organisations have been reporting.
"I will never forget the look in the eyes of one of them. He also had a smirk on his face. It was pure hatred," Mathieu Lonbois said after being attacked in Brussels. Credit: Handout
Calysta Goblet bruises 2 hours after the attack. Credit: Handout
We spoke to comedian Russell Howard about fatherhood, optimism and "the bonfire that is America" ahead of his Brussels show.
Russell Howard. Credit: Avalon Promotions
We also sat down with the renowned chocolatier Pierre Marcolini, who is one of Belgium's most successful entrepreneurs and a bona fide star of the culinary world. He talked about his craft and his love for Brussels, citing the capital's Achilles heel for business: political gridlock.
Pierre Marcolini is the current president of BEL. Credit: Jon Verhoeft
We also followed diplomacy and conflict up close, meeting Bill White as he took up his post as the United States' new ambassador and listening to the testimony of a Ukrainian civilian who survived detention by Russian forces.
US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White pictured at the US Embassy in Brussels. Credit: Ingrid Morales/The Brussels Times
Olena Yahupova at the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on 6 November 2025. Credit: Rita Alves
(R-L) Olena Yahupova and her husband
We remember 2025 as a year of new records, many of them uneasy. Yet as reporters, we are drawn to the people whose stories allow us to step away from the daily chase for headlines.