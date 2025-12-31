2025 – The Brussels Times' year in photos

2025 was a year of new records. Brussels set an unprecedented mark for political stalemate, while also becoming Europe's nerve centre as the prime minister held his own on the use of frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.

The city's war on drugs reached a grim new high, with 96 shootings recorded over the year, alongside a series of unprecedented drone sightings over Belgian skies. These are the images that capture the year.

New faces

On 9 January 2025, Brussels appointed a new, young public prosecutor to confront the city's long-running battle against drug trafficking. Since taking the oath, his relentless work has been such that he has been placed under police protection, a measure that remains in place today.

On 3 February 2025, former Antwerp Mayor and the Flemish nationalist party leader Bart De Wever took the torch to become Belgium's Prime Minister.

It might have been a lighting problem, but we could barely see a woman's face in this photo taken on 3 February, alongside His Majesty King Philippe.

On 17 March 2025, The Brussels Times sat down with one of the most controversial political figures of the year. Georges Louis Bouchez became the new face in every newspaper and magazine. When we met at MR headquarters in Brussels, his message was clear and uncompromising: the political left in Brussels has lost its way.

On 23 April 2025 – fittingly, World Book Day – Filigranes officially opened the doors to its new home on Boulevard de Waterloo.

One of the most upsetting stories of 2025 was that of Fabian, an 11-year-old Moldovan child, who was hit by a police vehicle on a summer day.

The young boy was riding an electric scooter when the police vehicle attempted to carry out a check. The boy fled, prompting a pursuit. He sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Fabian's death reignited questions over police methods, echoing earlier tragic cases. And became a new symbol of a growing hostility towards police forces.

A new feline advisor arrived in July 2025 at Rue de La loi. Maximus Textoris Pulcher, a Scottish fold adopted from the Poezenbos animal shelter in Buggenhout, will call the residence his home for at least the next three years.

Singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also known as Rihanna, graced Monts des Arts in the premiere of her new movie 'The Smurfs'.

A southern white rhinoceros calf was born at Pairi Daiza zoo on 10 December. Serving as an ambassador for its species, the cuteness overload is guaranteed as the picture speaks a thousand words.

New strike records

In 2025, Belgium experienced an exceptionally intense wave of social unrest, with mass demonstrations and multiple consecutive strike days disrupting transport, schools and large parts of the economy.

Trade unions and researchers described the mobilisation as unusually broad, drawing in people well beyond traditional union structures and echoing major protest years such as 1993, 2005 and 2014.

This year's string of farmer protests began at the end of the year. In December, a large-scale protest of an estimated 10,000 farmers from across Europe descended on Brussels, which coincided with the EU Council summit at the end of the week, causing great disruptions.

Brussels firefighters will organise a strike action on New Year's Eve between 8 am and 12 pm, according to Thierry Dagnelie, a representative of Brussels emergency services (SIAMU)

New shootings record

With 96 shootings recorded so far, the Brussels-Capital Region has officially surpassed the grim milestone set in 2024, when the counter stopped at 92.

Compared to 2022, the tally has almost doubled, suggesting not just a sequel, but a full-blown war on drugs franchise.

New drone sightings record

Drones reports shut down the airspace above five airports in Belgium in 2025, and more sightings were reported, including in the coastal town of Ostend and at the army barracks in Heverlee.

New encounters in a year that broke records

Throughout 2025, The Brussels Times met people whose stories cut through the noise of the news cycle.

From a gay journalist brutally attacked for who he is, to a trans woman assaulted on the streets of Brussels, these two accounts are examples of a steady rise in homophobic and transphobic violence in Brussels over the years, as some LGBTQIA+ organisations have been reporting.

We spoke to comedian Russell Howard about fatherhood, optimism and "the bonfire that is America" ahead of his Brussels show.

We also sat down with the renowned chocolatier Pierre Marcolini, who is one of Belgium's most successful entrepreneurs and a bona fide star of the culinary world. He talked about his craft and his love for Brussels, citing the capital's Achilles heel for business: political gridlock.

We also followed diplomacy and conflict up close, meeting Bill White as he took up his post as the United States' new ambassador and listening to the testimony of a Ukrainian civilian who survived detention by Russian forces.

We remember 2025 as a year of new records, many of them uneasy. Yet as reporters, we are drawn to the people whose stories allow us to step away from the daily chase for headlines.