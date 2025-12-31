Railway union announces week-long strike in January

Illustrative image of a train conductor on a train. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A week-long strike is set to take place at the end of January, according to the head of the union CGSP Cheminots/ACOD Spoor, Pierre Lejeune, on Wednesday.

Lejeune confirmed the strike action will take place from Monday 26 to Friday 30 January 2026. The joint union front is set to file an official strike notice at the start of January.

The unions are striking against the end of tenure or permanent employment at the national railway company SNCB/NMBS and the rail infrastructure group Infrabel from 2026.

The Federal Government reportedly approved a preliminary draft on the matter on 23 December. "This is an unacceptable political decision," said Lejeune, who fears that staff will lose "essential guarantees" as a result.

In addition, the unions are concerned about changes in the rules for social consultation. According to Lejeune, the qualified two-thirds majority, which was previously required for important decisions in the joint committee, is being "manipulated".

"The draft law stipulates that if this majority is not achieved, the matter will be referred to HR Rail, where the directors alone can decide," explained the union representative.

Lejeune further criticised the cuts to the SNCB funding, namely €675 million during this legislative period, along with pension reforms altering how pensions are calculated and raising the retirement age for SNCB staff to 67 from 2027.

According to the union representative, the chances of avoiding a strike are slim.

"We are open to consultation as long as there is a possible basis for agreement, but I have my doubts," said Lejeune. "We have already had two rounds of negotiations with the minister, which have been unsuccessful. I don't see how our situation could change; our room for manoeuvre is very limited."

The SNCB provides a minimum service during strikes, but details of which trains will run and which will not will only be announced a few days before the action begins.

Related News