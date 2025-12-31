Fire brigade responds to acid leak at Belgian nuclear power plant site

Illustration picture shows smokes coming out the towers of the nuclear power central (station - plant) of Tihange. Credit: Belga

The fire brigade intervened on Wednesday at the Tihange nuclear power plant site in the province of Liège due to a hydrochloric acid leak, emergency services reported.

The leak was confirmed by the plant operator, Engie, which assured there was no danger to the surrounding area.

The intervention was still ongoing at around 2:00 PM.

According to Engie, the leak originated from a tank that had already been secured in a storage container.

The plant’s fire brigade responded initially and requested assistance from the local fire brigade to pump out and neutralise the acid.

Nonetheless, safety in the vicinity of the plant was not compromised according to Engie.

