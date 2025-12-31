Court extends detention of suspect in Ghent social worker murder

A police ribbon is seen inside of the building where a 56-year-old OCMW employee was violently killed during a home visit yesterday, in Gent, Thursday 14 August 2025. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The detention of the suspect in the murder of the 56-year-old social worker in Ghent was extended by two months by the local court on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday 13 August in a social housing flat in Kikvorsstraat in Nieuw Gent. The victim, Erik Boone from Wetteren, was carrying out home visits.

At around 7.45 p.m., the Public Welfare Centre (OCMW-CPAS) alerted the police because the social worker had not turned up for his second home visit. At the location of the last home visit in Kikvorsstraat, the police found the victim's body.

The resident, a 38-year-old man, was not present, but after a search he was arrested in Brugse Poort in Ghent. He was questioned and then brought before the investigating judge, who remanded him in custody for murder.

The man is of Syrian origin but has been living in Belgium for many years. He was not previously known to the police or the judicial authorities, but he had a history of mental health issues.

The suspect has appeared several times before the Ghent court, which has upheld his detention each time. On Tuesday, he appeared before the court again and his detention was extended by two months pending the results of the investigation.

At the end of August, the Ghent investigating judge appointed a panel of experts to determine his mental state at the time of the events and afterwards. That investigation, in which the panel is assessing whether the man was or is criminally responsible, is still ongoing.

The Ghent court will later decide whether the man will stand trial or be interned.

The defence is not providing any further details about the man's mental state. According to lawyer Ann Van de Steen, he was aware of the facts after his arrest, but remained silent about his motive at the time.

"His motive remains a complete mystery to us," the solicitor told Belga on Wednesday. "The court has extended his detention and we have not opposed this. The investigation is continuing and we are awaiting the results."

The East Flanders public prosecutor's office has confirmed the court's decision but has not provided any further information about the investigation.

