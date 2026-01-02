Warning issued to drivers in Belgium amid wintry conditions

Illustration picture shows the first snow of the year at the Signal de Botrange in the Hautes Fagnes, Eastern Belgium, on Wednesday 19 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS LAMBERT

Drivers in Wallonia have been urged to stay vigilant due to slippery road conditions anticipated this Friday.

According to weather forecasts, snow is expected in the Ardennes during the day, with wintry showers — rain and sleet — predicted along the French border. Throughout the night, more showers are forecast to move in from the Netherlands, which may bring sleet or snow, even at lower altitudes.

These conditions could lead to the formation of localised patches of ice on roads.

The Road Action Cell (CAR) confirmed that all conventional resources of the Wallonia Public Service (SPW), including personnel and equipment, are being fully mobilised to maximise road safety and ensure smooth travel on regional roads.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, avoid sudden manoeuvres, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and use appropriate equipment for winter conditions.

The Road Action Cell includes the Regional Risk Coordination and Expertise Transmission Centre (Cortex), the Perex operational centre, and the federal traffic police.

