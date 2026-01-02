Dozens of flights cancelled or delayed at Schiphol airport

Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam and airline KLM have warned travellers on Friday of possible delays or flight cancellations due to winter weather and strong winds.
Dozens of flights have already been cancelled or delayed, according to the airport’s website.
Travellers are advised to check their flight status, whether departing or arriving, throughout the day via their airline or Schiphol’s website.
The Amsterdam region has been experiencing rainfall since Friday morning, with wind gusts reaching up to 65 km/h.
The entirety of the Netherlands is under a yellow warning for icy conditions until Sunday morning.