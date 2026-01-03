France set to ban under 15s from social media – will Belgium follow suit?

A person holding a phone with 5G coverage in their hand. Credit: Unsplash

France is preparing to ban children under 15 from using social media, starting in September 2026.

A draft law, which will soon be debated in the French parliament, aims to prohibit online platforms from offering social networking services to minors under 15. The government cites studies linking excessive screen use among teenagers to exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and sleep disturbances.

What about Belgium?

Belgium is now closely watching these developments, with authorities considering similar measures. Currently, Belgium already enforces a nationwide smartphone ban for all primary and secondary school pupils in Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia. A social media age restriction would represent a further step in protecting young people from harmful content.

A report published last month by the Superior Health Council (SHC) highlights the physical and mental health risks of excessive social media use by children. Federal Digitalisation Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés) stressed the need for “real protection” online, including a minimum age for social media access.

“The findings in this report build on work previously carried out by the French commission of inquiry into TikTok, Amnesty International, Testachats, and other organisations,” Matz said.

Political debate over the age limit

But in Belgium, opinions on the appropriate age limit for social media use vary widely. Unlike France, where a draft law setting the minimum age at 15 is almost under parliamentary discussion, Belgium has not yet started a similar debate. Political parties here differ in their proposals, suggesting a range of possible age limits.

Flemish Media Minister Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA) considers limiting any ban to youngsters aged under 13 to be sufficient, arguing that stricter bans could be counterproductive. Conversely, the socialist party Vooruit supports a ban until to the age of 15, citing the mental health dangers of platforms like TikTok.

Flemish Christian Democrat Sammy Mahdi and the European Parliament have proposed 16 as a minimum age, with parental consent as a potential workaround. Mahdi likened platforms such as TikTok and Meta to the “Marlboro of this generation” and called for enforceable age verification and penalties for non-compliant tech companies.

Meanwhile, Groen argues that banning social media is not the solution. Instead, they advocate regulating harmful algorithms, advertising, and content, alongside media literacy education to teach children how to navigate the online world safely.

Looking ahead

Federal Minister Matz confirmed that the Belgian Parliament will soon address “the protection of young people online and the end of malicious anonymity on the internet”. Once the recommendations are finalised, a draft law will be proposed to ensure robust legal protection for minors, including effective age verification through digital authentication.

In November, the European Parliament approved a report suggesting that social media access should be blocked for anyone under 16, except with parental consent.

The only question now is whether Belgium will adopt France’s proposed minimum age of 15, follow the European Parliament’s recommendation of 16 for social media use, or set its own age limits.

Related News