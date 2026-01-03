Flemish village commemorates 50th anniversary of floods

19760113 - The picture is about important floods in Flanders in january 1976. On the picture : a dam of stones on Vliet river at its estuary with the Rupel river (Flemish Brabant, Belgium). BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES

The village of Ruisbroek in Belgium is commemorating the 50th anniversary of a devastating flood that occurred in January 1976.

On 3 January 1976, a dyke along the Vliet river broke during a violent storm, submerging the entire village in just a few hours. The Vliet, a tributary of the Rupel river, rose dramatically, leading to widespread destruction.

The storm, which reached wind speeds of 11 to 12 Beaufort, swept across Western Europe during the night of 2 to 3 January, claiming two lives in Belgium. In Ruisbroek, the floodwaters inundated 800 homes and forced the evacuation of over 2,000 residents.

Many villagers felt abandoned in the days following the disaster as aid was slow to arrive. Concerns about the poor condition of the dykes had reportedly been raised by locals prior to the flood, which led to frustration and anger over the perceived preventability of the calamity.

An official commemoration ceremony is taking place today at brasserie De Waterkant in Puurs-Sint-Amands. The event will be restrained in tone. Throughout January, the region will host exhibitions, guided walks, and reading sessions focusing on the flood and its aftermath.

The disaster spurred the implementation of the Sigmaplan, an initiative by the Flemish government aimed at protecting the region from future floods caused by the Scheldt river and its tributaries. The plan’s final projects are expected to be completed by 2030, ensuring climate resilience for the river system until at least 2100.

