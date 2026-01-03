Nivelles prison overcrowding breaches Human Rights Convention

Illustration picture shows the prison in Nivelles on Wednesday 10 February 2016. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The prison oversight commission has declared the Nivelles prison no longer compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights due to overcrowding and poor conditions.

During a visit to the facility on 15 December, the commission recorded 283 inmates, with 25 sleeping on mattresses on the floor, despite the prison’s theoretical capacity being limited to 192.

The commission has called on the mayor of Nivelles and the governor of Walloon Brabant to address the issue, describing the detention conditions as extreme and akin to a “return to the Middle Ages,” which is also creating a challenging work environment for prison staff.

It highlighted an increase in assaults on prison officers, noting that five staff members have recently been injured, including one who suffered a broken nose, due to the lack of protective measures for personnel during cell openings.

Additionally, European Arrest Warrants for suspects involved in cases handled in Nivelles are reportedly being ignored by Dutch and Italian authorities. They argue that transferring detainees to Nivelles, where individuals are forced to sleep on the floor, constitutes inhumane and degrading treatment.

In Belgium, prison oversight commissions are present at every facility, operating under the coordination of the Central Prison Surveillance Council (CCSP). Comprised of professionals such as jurists and doctors, these commissions conduct at least weekly inspections of prison conditions.

