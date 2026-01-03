Minor arrested for the fourth time in six months in Antwerp

A policeman with a police dog. © Belga

A minor has been arrested by Antwerp police for drug trafficking, marking the fourth time in six months.

The teenager was reportedly in an irregular residency situation and had been flagged after escaping from a youth institution.

He was spotted in the Queen Astrid Square in central Antwerp, behaving suspiciously. When approached by officers, he attempted to evade their check.

Upon searching him, police found multiple doses of drugs, packaging materials, and a mobile phone.

According to authorities, he had previously fled the institution where he was placed after three prior drug trafficking arrests within a six-month period.

The case has been referred to the youth judge, and the Immigration Office is now involved in handling the matter.

