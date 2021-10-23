   
Angèle releases new single: ‘Bruxelles je t’aime’
Saturday, 23 October, 2021
    Angèle releases new single: ‘Bruxelles je t’aime’

    Saturday, 23 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgian singer Angèle has unveiled her latest song ahead of the release of her new album, due later this year.

    ‘Bruxelles je t’aime’ (Brussels I love you) was released at 5:00 PM on Thursday and tells of the francophone singer’s love of Brussels set to a simple background beat.

    Despite now living in Paris, Angèle’s song speaks of her sadness about not being in Brussels as much as she would like. The music video is set on a train between Paris and Brussels. The song sees the Belgian singer switch to Dutch, in what many have interpreted as her weighing in on a political debate within the country.

    “And if the city splits one day and we have to choose a camp, that would be my worst nightmare. And all that for a language issue. I lived my best stories in French and in Flemish,” she sings. “Let me say it in Flemish, thank you Brussels for my name.” This final line is a reference to her full name Angèle Van Laeken.

    Angèle was previously named Best Female French-language artist at the 21st NRJ Music Awards.

    ‘Brol’ – Angèle’s debut album which sold 174,000 units in Belgium – brought the singer critical and popular acclaim among a French audience. Since then, she has appeared on international stages, joining Lady Gaga’s “One World: together at home” coronavirus benefit concert and featuring on a song alongside English singer Dua Lipa.

