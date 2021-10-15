Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’

The Belgian artist Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which surprised fans when it appeared on platforms on Friday morning.

The long-awaited album will be the follow-up to 2018’s Racine Carrée, which sold more than 5.6 million worldwide and comes ahead of the singer’s return to stages after he stepped away from live performances to focus on different projects.

The new song follows in style from his previous catalogue, building on a base rhythm with electronic samples as the singer tells a story to his listeners. In this case, the rhythm is inspired by South American cumbia, while Stromae sings about those who have to work while others celebrate.

“HGV driver, air hostess/ Baker or fisherman/ Raise a glass to the champions of the worst working hours,” Stromae sings.

The music video for the song will be released on Friday at 6:00 PM.