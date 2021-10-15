   
Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 October, 2021
Latest News:
Hospital food is making you sick, Belgian study...
Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues...
Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time...
Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test...
Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    2
    France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map
    3
    Photos: Lion cub born at Pairi Daiza zoo
    4
    Belgian company to build largest Guggenheim Museum
    5
    NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space
    Share article:

    Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’

    Friday, 15 October 2021

    Credit: Pxhere

    The Belgian artist Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which surprised fans when it appeared on platforms on Friday morning.

    The long-awaited album will be the follow-up to 2018’s Racine Carrée, which sold more than 5.6 million worldwide and comes ahead of the singer’s return to stages after he stepped away from live performances to focus on different projects.

    The new song follows in style from his previous catalogue, building on a base rhythm with electronic samples as the singer tells a story to his listeners. In this case, the rhythm is inspired by South American cumbia, while Stromae sings about those who have to work while others celebrate.

    “HGV driver, air hostess/ Baker or fisherman/ Raise a glass to the champions of the worst working hours,” Stromae sings.

    The music video for the song will be released on Friday at 6:00 PM.

    Latest news

    Hospital food is making you sick, Belgian study shows
    Eating hospital meals results in a measurable decline in health, according to a report from the Flemish television network VTM, which paints a ...
    Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues
    There are few things more jarring than walking into a store and finding that the shelves are empty, be that partially or otherwise. One thing ...
    Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time in ten years
    Surrealist painter René Magritte's work "Olympia", which made headlines across the world when it was stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2009, will be ...
    Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test
    Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster ...
    Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual assault allegations
    Around 1,300 people gathered in Ixelles on Thursday night to march against sexual violence, according to reporting from Bruzz. The march was ...
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers ...
    Belgium hosts ‘farewell party’ for Merkel today
    Angela Merkel will be in Belgium on Friday for an official visit as a symbolic "farewell" before leaving her position as German Chancellor after 16 ...
    Financial assistance for households facing rising energy bills this winter
    As energy prices continue to climb across the continent, the Federal Government has committed to financial measures that will help many Belgian ...
    Carrefour struggled to fill shelves, even after strike ends
    Carrefour continues to struggle with empty shelves, despite the fact that the strike at the distribution centre in Nivelles has been over for a week, ...
    Covid Safe Ticket to be expanded in Wallonia from 1 November
    Wallonia will make the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) compulsory for entering bars, restaurants and hospitals from Monday 1 November, the regional ...
    More Covid-19 patients in hospital as infections continue to increase
    The number of hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium has once again started to increase alongside the average number of ...
    Brussels extends ‘coronavirus terraces’ until 15 January 2022
    On Thursday, the Brussels Government approved a proposal by State Secretaries for Urbanism and Economic Transition Pascal Smet and Barbara Trachte to ...