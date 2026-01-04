Jette Church holds 'Three Kings Mass' in Brussels dialect

Credit: Notre-Dame de Lourdes à Jette

The church in Jette held its annual ‘Dreikoningenmis’ in the Brussels dialect on Sunday morning at 10:00, led by priest Dirk Vannetelbosch.

During his sermon, Father Vannetelbosch called for greater compassion and neighbourly love among individuals.

Several churchgoers also addressed the congregation, delivering readings in the Brussels dialect. They spoke about the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas and other Christian creation stories. Among these was the Epiphany tale, where the Three Wise Men visited Jesus to witness his birth.

Father Vannetelbosch infused his message with humour, saying, “The years go by so fast that I almost need to take the tram to keep up with them.” He went on to reflect on the significance of Jesus being given a face, symbolising recognition from God. “That is the essence of Christ’s gospel. Jesus was given a face, a presence, because God brought his son into the world so he could be acknowledged. And that inspires hope.”

The priest also emphasised the importance of supporting homeless people struggling in the cold Brussels weather. “Offer them a cup of coffee and wish them all a happy New Year.”

