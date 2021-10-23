   
Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following disappearance
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 October, 2021
Latest News:
Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following...
Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US...
Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday...
More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per...
Digital well-being: being healthy in a hyperconnected world...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night
    2
    More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per day
    3
    Ruined photos from flood victims restored for free
    4
    Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated
    5
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Share article:

    Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following disappearance

    Saturday, 23 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Former army soldier Jürgen Conings, whose disappearance in mid-May resulted in a month-long manhunt, may have been alive for longer than has been previously reported.

    In August, it was announced that, based on the small number of steps Conings took according to his mobile phone’s pedometer, he committed suicide shortly after his disappearance, however, a maggot study has now shown that he may have lived until 9 June, according to reports from VRT News.

    Maggots or flies are often used during post-mortem investigations as their presence and development around a dead body can give researchers a sense of when a person died.

    A maggot investigation was already done shortly after Conings was found at the end of June in the Hoge Kempen National Park, where a large chunk of the country-wide search took place.

    Related News

     

    However, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said at the time this examination was not easy, as he was found during a time of varied weather conditions, which may have affected the results of the study and made them inaccurate.

    The results of this study have now been produced, and indicate that the timeframe of Conings death should be expanded to between 18 May – the date of death that was originally reported – and 9 June.

    As a result, the public prosecutor has now asked experts to re-examine the maggots and their findings to narrow this down to a more precise time frame.

    Although investigators are still convinced he died right after he went missing, the additional investigation will be carried out to “suppress all conspiracy theories” regarding Conings’ activities. If the date of death is different, the investigation cannot yet be concluded.

    Latest news

    Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US as global hubs for money laundering and tax evasion
    The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution taking the European Commission to task for not doing enough to combat money laundering, tax ...
    Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night
    After a break last year, Museum Night Fever 2021 is back again with free visits to 29 museums hosting performances, music and other events. The ...
    More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per day
    More than 100 people are being hospitalised per day in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus, as the rise in new Covid-19 infections continues its ...
    Digital well-being: being healthy in a hyperconnected world
    There was hardly any doubt about the direction that digital innovation was moving in, but whilst the pandemic restricted human contact and slowed ...
    Belgian Health Minister wants pharmacists to administer vaccines
    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has said he wants to change Belgium's law to allow pharmacists to administer Covid-19 vaccines against, ...
    Ruined photos from flood victims restored for free
    Much of what victims of this summer’s deadly flooding lost is irreplaceable, but when it comes to photographs that were ruined, a Brussels company is ...
    New Belgian video game aims to help children who stutter
    A new video game by Belgian-American start-up Say It Labs aims to teach children with a stutter various techniques to improve their speech.  ...
    More than 1 in 4 Belgians use mobile phones whilst driving
    A recent European study into the use of mobile phones whilst driving highlights some alarming results: 26% of Belgians read or send messages on their ...
    Belgium in Brief: Memories Of Masks
    Belgium's experts are concerned with the rising coronavirus figures. One possible solution could be that, once again, masks are used more widely. ...
    More than €1.5 billion injected into SNCB
    More than €1.5 billion in additional funding has been injected into the Belgian railways, Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet told the House ...
    Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals in Antwerp
    The Antwerp hospital group ZNA is only taking on new employees who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to reporting from VRT. ...
    Pharmacies prepare to administer more rapid antigen tests
    From November, anyone presenting coronavirus symptoms for less than six days will be able to take a rapid antigen test in a pharmacy, announced the ...