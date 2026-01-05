How many earthquakes were recorded in Belgium in 2025?

A total of 137 natural earthquakes were recorded last year in Belgium and surrounding areas, according to the annual report by the seismology section at the Royal Observatory of Belgium (ORB).

This figure is four fewer than the number recorded in 2024. None of the earthquakes were felt by the public.

The recorded events occurred within the area spanning 1° to 8° east longitude and 49° to 52° north latitude. This region includes Belgium, parts of northern France, western Germany, southern Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Only natural earthquakes with a local magnitude greater than 1.0 were counted in the statistics.

The largest natural earthquake in Belgium last year happened on 31 December in Heppenbach (Amblève) in the East Cantons, with a local magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes were not felt due to their low magnitude or considerable depth beneath the surface.

In addition to natural earthquakes, the scientists recorded four induced events, 307 quarry explosions (slightly up from 304 in 2024), and four controlled explosions of World War I and II bombs in the sea by military forces from Belgium, the Netherlands, or France (down from 10 the previous year).

