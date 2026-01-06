Snow to cause possible delays at Brussels Airport on Wednesday

Traveller walking through Brussels Airport in Zaventem with a carry-on trolley. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Brussels Airport is anticipating possible delays in air traffic on Wednesday due to winter weather, the airport announced on Tuesday.

"We urge passengers to arrive at the airport on time and to keep an eye on the website for any changes," Jeffrey Franssens, spokesperson for the airport, told Belga News Agency.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) expects two to five centimetres of snow to fall during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. This will not only cause slippery roads, but also possible delays in air traffic.

"We have to make sure that the aeroplanes and the runways are free of ice," Franssens said. "Additionally, the aeroplanes themselves must also be 'de-iced'." According to Franssens, this can take some time and may cause delays.

Ice-free

Brussels Airport is therefore asking its passengers to arrive at the airport on time on Wednesday and to keep an eye on the website for the latest guidelines. The extent of the impact of the winter weather on air traffic will only become clear on Wednesday.

"We are certainly prepared, but we have to make sure that everything is free of ice. Flying itself is not a problem at all," said Franssens.

Snowfall in recent days has also severely disrupted air traffic in neighbouring countries. In the Netherlands, hundreds of flights were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday at Schiphol Airport. In France, six airports were closed due to disruptions caused by snow and black ice on Tuesday.

