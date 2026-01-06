Code orange warning for icy roads in Brussels on Tuesday

A person on bicycle rides through snowy streets in Brussels on Thursday 09 January 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicoals Maeterlinck

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) raised its warning for icy roads from code yellow to code orange on Tuesday morning in the centre of the country, including Brussels.

Throughout the morning, people in Brussels will have to be on the lookout for slippery roads and sidewalks until noon.

Overnight, temperatures in Brussels dropped below freezing again. Now, refrozen meltwater and remnants of snow, along with new showers that could bring some 1-3 centimetres of snow, are causing icy roads in the city as well as other parts of the country.

The live map of the Flemish Traffic Centre shows that traffic on the Brussels Ring Road is slowing down due to the winter weather. At 8:20am, the traffic centre reported that there are "exceptionally heavy" traffic jams on the roads around Brussels, covering approximately 310 km.

More snow expected

On Tuesday, broad clear skies are expected, but some snow may still fall from the clouds, according to the RMI's website. However, the chances of wintry showers will decrease during the day.

A slight thaw is possible in Brussels in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 0°C and 1°C in the capital.

In the evening and the night, cloud cover will increase from the west, and some light snow may fall locally. In the Ardennes, there is a chance of freezing fog. Snowfall is likely to increase towards the end of the night.

Minimum temperatures will range between -8°C in the Ardennes and 1°C at the coast. The wind will become moderate and later quite strong at the coast, with gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour. Roads are expected to be very icy again tonight.

