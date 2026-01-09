Brussels Motor Show opens its doors this weekend

Logos of car manufacturers are seen during the press day for the opening of the 101st edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 10 January 2025, in Brussels. Brussels Motors show is open to public from 10 to 19 January 2025. Credit: JOnas Roosens/Belga

The Brussels Motor Show opens its doors on Friday for the press, with public access starting on Saturday and running until 18 January.

The official inauguration will take place Friday evening, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jan Jambon.

A select group of visitors will get a sneak peek on Friday night before the event opens to the general public.

This year’s edition, the 102nd, features a record number of 67 car and commercial vehicle brands. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, motorcycles are returning, with 28 brands of two-wheelers participating.

Among the vehicles on display, 11 will make their global debut, 16 will be unveiled for the first time in Europe, and over 50 will have their Belgian premiere.

The “Car of the Year” award will be revealed on Friday at midday. Seven finalists, including models from Citroën, Dacia, Fiat, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, and Skoda, will compete for the title, selected by a panel of 60 automotive journalists from 23 countries.

Organisers Febiac, the Belgian automobile federation, expect visitor numbers to match those of the 2025 edition, when 307,636 people attended following a one-year pause. Around 300,000 attendees are anticipated this year.

