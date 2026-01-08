What to do in Brussels this weekend: 9 - 11 January

Temperatures may be icy, but Brussels' events calendar is hotting up. As people arrive back in the office after the Christmas break, there's plenty to enjoy in the Belgian capital to beat the January blues. Find all our favourite events below!

And in case you missed it, check out our month-by-month events calendar for 2026 and get all of this year's key dates in your diary.

Art, music and culture

Brussels Philharmonic concert, Flagey, Thursday 8 January

The Brussels Philharmonic orchestra are bringing in the new year with a bang this Thursday with their first concert of 2026. From beloved Viennese waltzes to spirited polkas, this is definitely not one to miss.

Under the fiery baton of Cuban conductor Cosette Justo Valdés, the orchestra will perform pieces from Hérold, Haydn, Weber and Strauß, promising an exciting programme for classical music lovers. Expert accordionist Théo Ould will also bring bold flair and fresh energy to the stage.

Find more information here. New Year's Concert 2026, Bozar, Sunday 11 January Another must-see for classical music fans, the Belgian National Orchestra will also be taking to the stage this weekend with their New Year's Concert, to kickstart the year in style. Conductor Tianyi Lu will lead the orchestra through an inspiring selection of the most beautiful musical works by some of the greatest composers, including Tchaikovsky, Dvořák, Piazzolla, and Price. Alongside the traditional Viennese waltzes, Belgian accordionist Philippe Thuriot will also be on hand to give the night an original and festive twist. Find more information here. 'Handel: Israel in Egypt', Bozar, Saturday 10 January Over the last few years, the Baroque collective Solomon's Knot has firmly established itself as a major name on the early music scene, and they have even been praised as "one of the UK's most innovative and imaginative ensembles." This weekend, they will have the chance to impress Brussels with breathtaking vocal panache as they perform Handel's dramatic oratorio 'Israel in Egypt'. Get ready for a selection of beautiful choral pieces, complex plot twists and endless dialogues. Find more information here 'Luz y sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', Bozar, until 11 January This weekend is your last chance to see Europalia España's main exhibition: 'Luz y Sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', which spotlights the groundbreaking work of Spanish master Francisco de Goya and explores themes of humour, social critique and identity. With his fierce, gripping depictions of injustice, abuses and horrors of his time, Goya was the pivot in the development of a modernity firmly anchored in the Spanish realist tradition. 70 artists from the 18th century to the present – including Picasso and Sorolla – confront Goya's expressive complexity and prove how his formal, conceptual and ideological legacy continues to intrigue, move and inspire. Find more information here. Le Cabaret Secret, Tour & Taxis, until 25 January Experience a cosy and classy Parisian cabaret in the heart of Brussels this month with 'Le Cabaret Secret'. The cabaret has been dazzling audiences for four winters now – and this year's show is no different. With an eclectic array of acrobats, illusionists, musicians and dancers, this is another great weekend activity for young and old alike. Find more information here.