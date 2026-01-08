What to do in Brussels this weekend: 9 - 11 January

Temperatures may be icy, but Brussels' events calendar is hotting up. As people arrive back in the office after the Christmas break, there's plenty to enjoy in the Belgian capital to beat the January blues. Find all our favourite events below!
And in case you missed it, check out our month-by-month events calendar for 2026 and get all of this year's key dates in your diary.
Art, music and culture
Brussels Philharmonic concert, Flagey, Thursday 8 January
The Brussels Philharmonic orchestra are bringing in the new year with a bang this Thursday with their first concert of 2026. From beloved Viennese waltzes to spirited polkas, this is definitely not one to miss.
Under the fiery baton of Cuban conductor Cosette Justo Valdés, the orchestra will perform pieces from Hérold, Haydn, Weber and Strauß, promising an exciting programme for classical music lovers. Expert accordionist Théo Ould will also bring bold flair and fresh energy to the stage.
Find more information here.
New Year's Concert 2026, Bozar, Sunday 11 January
Another must-see for classical music fans, the Belgian National Orchestra will also be taking to the stage this weekend with their New Year's Concert, to kickstart the year in style.
Conductor Tianyi Lu will lead the orchestra through an inspiring selection of the most beautiful musical works by some of the greatest composers, including Tchaikovsky, Dvořák, Piazzolla, and Price. Alongside the traditional Viennese waltzes, Belgian accordionist Philippe Thuriot will also be on hand to give the night an original and festive twist.
Find more information here.
'Handel: Israel in Egypt', Bozar, Saturday 10 January
Over the last few years, the Baroque collective Solomon's Knot has firmly established itself as a major name on the early music scene, and they have even been praised as "one of the UK's most innovative and imaginative ensembles."
This weekend, they will have the chance to impress Brussels with breathtaking vocal panache as they perform Handel's dramatic oratorio 'Israel in Egypt'. Get ready for a selection of beautiful choral pieces, complex plot twists and endless dialogues.
'Luz y sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', Bozar, until 11 January
This weekend is your last chance to see Europalia España's main exhibition: 'Luz y Sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', which spotlights the groundbreaking work of Spanish master Francisco de Goya and explores themes of humour, social critique and identity.
With his fierce, gripping depictions of injustice, abuses and horrors of his time, Goya was the pivot in the development of a modernity firmly anchored in the Spanish realist tradition. 70 artists from the 18th century to the present – including Picasso and Sorolla – confront Goya's expressive complexity and prove how his formal, conceptual and ideological legacy continues to intrigue, move and inspire.
Find more information here.
Le Cabaret Secret, Tour & Taxis, until 25 January
Experience a cosy and classy Parisian cabaret in the heart of Brussels this month with 'Le Cabaret Secret'. The cabaret has been dazzling audiences for four winters now – and this year's show is no different.
With an eclectic array of acrobats, illusionists, musicians and dancers, this is another great weekend activity for young and old alike.
Find more information here.
Out and about
Brussels Motor Show, Brussels Expo, from 9 to 18 January
The 102nd Brussels Motor Show is returning to Brussels Expo this weekend, offering 60,000 m² of leading car manufacturers' shiny new releases. Over 100 exhibitors, including a record 67 car brands and 28 motorcycle brands, will be welcoming the general public over the course of the ten-day event.
No fewer than 435 cars and 310 motorcycles will be on display, with 11 world premieres and 16 European premieres. There will also be a wide range of car and motorcycle-related activities for all ages, such as car-racing simulations, and POG, one of the biggest francophone web personalities, will also be in attendance to greet fans. Organisers suggest arriving at the site in the afternoon or on weekdays to avoid crowds.
Find more information here.
Further afield
If you've been staying in Brussels over Christmas, you may now be itching to get out of town. Why not discover somewhere new in Belgium or beyond with a day trip this weekend? There are plenty of locations to explore that are right on your doorstep and easily accessible by bus and/or train.
From walking around the future European Capital of Culture to discovering the country's castles, lesser-known Flemish cities and towns just across the border, our guide has you covered. Read the full article here.
The Congo Panorama 1913: Colonial illusion exposed', Africa Museum, 27 September 2026
This new exhibition offers a critical examination of colonial propaganda and the realities it concealed. Together with artists, experts, and researchers, the exhibition juxtaposes colonial imagery with historical and contemporary voices, stories, and insights that long remained silent.
At its heart is a monumental painting from 1913 – the Congo Panorama – which presented an idealised picture of Belgian colonial "civilisation". The idyllic portrayal of the colony on canvas hid the violence, exploitation and resistance taking place behind the scenes. Through using a scale reproduction of the painting, the exhibition cleverly deconstructs this instrument of propaganda.
Find more information here.