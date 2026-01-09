Motorway blocked by farmers protesting EU-Mercosur trade deal

A protest of the Walloon Federation of Young Farmers and the General Farmers' Syndicate on Thursday 08 January 2026, in Orcq. Credit: Geoffrey Devaux/Belga

The E411 motorway and National Road 4 near Courrière, in the vicinity of Namur, have been blocked by farmers with their tractors since 5.30 am on Friday morning.

The protest is expected to continue until at least Saturday morning, according to the Federation of Young Farmers (FJA). The action is aimed at opposing the signing of the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay).

The E411 is currently closed near Wierde in the direction of Luxembourg and near Courrière towards Brussels. Sections of the N4 are also shut for several kilometres at the intersection with the motorway.

Police have set up diversions using smaller surrounding roads to manage traffic in the area.

At the Naninne roundabout, where the N4 meets the N941, potatoes are being distributed free of charge to motorists. Some drivers have insisted on paying as a gesture of support for the farmers.

'Threat to European agriculture'

The Mercosur agreement has faced fierce opposition from parts of the farming community due to concerns over the impact of free trade on their livelihoods.

The Confederation of Belgian Beet Growers (CBB) calls the agreement "a threat to European agriculture." In particular, the agreement in its current form is "unfair and harmful" to the sugar, beef and poultry sectors, it says.

The beet growers are putting pressure on MEPs and want to draw the attention of their representatives to what they call the "negative impact" of the agreement on agriculture and food security.

The Walloon agricultural organisations FJA and FUGEA are also opposed to the possible signing of the trade agreement. On Thursday evening and Friday, barricades with tractors could be set up, mainly in the south of the country.

Major disruption in France

In France, meanwhile, farmers blocked traffic on Paris's ring road on Friday morning in protest against the Mercosur agreement and government health policies for livestock.

Before dawn, dozens of members of the Confédération Paysanne took to the roads with six tractors, halting traffic shortly before 7.30 am.

Nicolas Fortin, secretary-general of the Confédération Paysanne, denounced the Mercasor agreement, saying, "It’s Mercosur that needs to be stopped, not our cows!"

The demonstration comes a day after farmers allied with the Coordination Rurale (CR), France’s second-largest farming union, staged protests in central Paris, including near the National Assembly.

While their methods differ, the two unions are united in opposing the Mercosur agreement, which they see as harmful to French agriculture and livestock.

Many farmers feel bitter about France’s "no" to Mercosur, announced by President Emmanuel Macron, which failed to garner enough support to block the deal at the EU level.

The move has been criticised by farming groups as showcasing France’s isolation and weakness, despite being Europe's leading agricultural power.

Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard defended the government’s position on Thursday evening, pointing to progress on issues like fertiliser costs and the budget of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy. She described France’s stance as "a powerful no" against the deal.

