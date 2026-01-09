More snow on the way this weekend as Belgium's wintry weather continues

Snowy streets pictured in Brussels on the morning of Thursday 09 January 2025. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

While Friday has been marked by prolonged, sometimes intense rainfall across Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute expects more snow to arrive this weekend.

Wintry conditions are expected in the southern Sambre-et-Meuse region tonight. Snow may fall, especially in areas like the Ardennes and Condroz. Elsewhere, precipitation will be in the form of rain or sleet. Winds will range from strong to very strong, particularly along the coast, with gusts reaching between 60 and 85 km/h. Temperatures will vary from 0°C in the High Fens to 5 or 6°C near the coast.

As evening arrives, temperatures will drop further, and snowfall will persist in southern areas, extending through the night. Regions like Limburg and the central part of Belgium are likely to see rain transitioning to snow overnight.

Towards dawn, snowfall might also reach western areas. Overnight lows will range from -4 to -5°C in the High Fens to 1 or 2°C at the coast. Wind speeds will decrease inland, with gusts between 40 and 60 km/h, though coastal winds will remain strong, peaking at 70 km/h.

Snowfall will continue into Saturday morning but lessen as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain low, with highs of -4 to -5°C in the High Fens and 2 or 3°C at the coast. Winds will be moderate inland, while coastal areas will experience strong winds in the morning before they ease slightly later.

From Saturday to Sunday, clearer skies arriving from the northeast will bring widespread sunshine. During this period, winds across Belgium will weaken overall, but temperatures will plunge significantly, falling to -10 to -15°C in the Ardennes, -5 to -10°C in central Belgium, and -3 to -6°C in the southeast.

Sunday morning will begin with sunny spells, though precipitation is expected to return later in the day. Highs will range between 0 and 2°C.

Related News