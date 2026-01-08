Storm Goretti: Brussels closes parks and green spaces, including Sonian Forest

The Brussels parks are closed due to the heavy winds that are predicted. Credit: Belga/ Aline Brugmans

With 'Storm Goretti' coming into Belgium with gusts of wind of up to 90 km/h on Thursday afternoon, the Brussels-Capital Region is closing its parks and green spaces, including the Sonian Forest, from Thursday to Friday afternoon.

The gusts of wind could reach speeds of up to 90 km/h, which could compromise the safety of walkers and park visitors, Brussels Environment announced in a press release on Thursday.

The parks, nature reserves and forests managed by Brussels Environment – including the Sonian Forest in Brussels – will be closed to the public from 4 pm on Thursday. The closure is scheduled to end on Friday afternoon.

Brussels Environment advises people throughout the region to stay away from trees.

"When the storm warning is lifted, the green spaces concerned will be inspected, cleared and secured. They will then be reopened to the public," said Brussels Environment.

More information on Storm Goretti can be found here.

