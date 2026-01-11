United States announces 'large-scale' strikes against IS in Syria

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The United States has carried out large-scale airstrikes in Syria targeting the Islamic State (IS) in response to an attack in December that killed two American soldiers and a translator.

The strikes took place at 18:30 local time, involving 24 aircraft hitting 35 targets, according to a US official speaking to CNN.

US Central Command (Centcom) stated on social media that the operation was conducted alongside partner forces and aimed at multiple IS locations across Syria. Centcom described the strikes as sending a strong message: “If you harm our soldiers, we will find you and kill you wherever you are.”

The December 13 attack, carried out by an IS member, occurred near Palmyra, a region previously controlled by IS before its defeat in 2019 by an international coalition. Despite IS being driven out of urban areas, its fighters remain in Syria’s desert and sporadically launch attacks.

This marks the first attack of its kind reported in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, according to the US military.

The question of maintaining American military presence in Syria has resurfaced under Donald Trump, who has expressed scepticism about stationing troops overseas. In April, the Pentagon announced plans to cut the number of soldiers in Syria by half, although the exact current figure remains undisclosed.

Related News