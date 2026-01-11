'Museum of Capitalism' opens in Belgium

Photo from exhibition. Credit: Museum of capitalism

The travelling bilingual (French-Dutch) exhibition “The Museum of Capitalism” was inaugurated on Saturday evening in Nivelles, Wallonia and will remain open until 21 February.

Located in the Waux-Hall Cultural Centre, it aims to foster debates and learning about capitalism and society. Created through a citizen initiative, the exhibition describes itself as “engaged but non-partisan.”

The idea for the Museum of Capitalism originated in 2012 after its founders visited the Museum of Communism in Prague. It was intended as a tool to reflect on the capitalist economic model.

The exhibition unfolds in four rooms. The first room examines the origins and definition of capitalism. The second, styled with a 1950s aesthetic, highlights its promises of economic growth, personal success, international travel, and comfort. A third room focuses on capitalism’s limitations, such as inequality, environmental damage, and job precarity. The final section explores possible alternatives, including local initiatives.

The exhibition is designed to integrate with the local community. In Nivelles, it has been organised in collaboration with various cultural and social organisations, such as the Centre culturel de Nivelles, Présence et Actions culturelles, and Financité, among others.

Guided tours can be booked for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Visitors may also explore the exhibition independently on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Additional activities are detailed at their website.

