Iran warns US against intervention, threatening attack on Israeli and US bases

A demonstration held by the Iranian diaspora in solidarity with the national protests and strikes currently taking place in Iran, Saturday 03 January 2026 at the Iran embassy in Brussels. Credit : Belga/Timon Romboeur

Iran has threatened retaliatory attacks on Israel and US bases if the United States launches a strike in support of ongoing protests against the Iranian government.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, stated any US attack would make Israel and American military facilities in the region “legitimate targets”, according to comments reported by the Arabic news outlet Alaraby.

Qalibaf specifically referred to Israeli territory as “occupied areas”, reflecting Iran’s stance that it does not recognise Israel and views the country as occupying Palestinian land.

He further warned that US military sites and shipping routes would also be targeted in the event of an American strike. His comments were made during a speech to the Iranian parliament.

US President Donald Trump recently expressed support for the protests in Iran, assuring demonstrators of American backing. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed on possible military options against Iran in recent days.

The US administration is considering action against Iran’s crackdown on widespread protests triggered by economic grievances and dissatisfaction with the government.

For over sixty hours, the Iranian authorities have blocked internet access throughout the country.

