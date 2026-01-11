Far-left Belgian party leader says 2026 will be the year of ruling coalition's downfall

PVDA - PTB chairman Raoul Hedebouw delivers a speech at the new year's reception of Belgian far-left party PVDA - PTB, in Brussels, Sunday 11 January 2026. Credit: Belga

The president of the PTB, Raoul Hedebouw, declared that the upcoming year will see the social movement push back against the governing majority in Arizona over its proposed labour, pension, and tax measures.

Speaking at the party’s New Year gathering in Saint-Gilles, Hedebouw stated, “2025 was the year we made you falter; 2026 will be the year we push the government back,” specifically addressing politicians Georges-Louis Bouchez and Maxime Prévot.

He praised the resilience of the “social marathon,” which he believes has the potential to achieve victories. According to Hedebouw, measures such as the pension penalty, limits on wage indexation, and increased consumption taxes have yet to pass parliamentary approval. “We still have months ahead of us,” he assured.

Targeting MR president Georges-Louis Bouchez, whom he dubbed “the king of hot air,” and Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau, Hedebouw criticised their policies. He ridiculed campaign slogans that he said misled voters, asking, “Did you see posters saying: vote for Vooruit—tomorrow you’ll have a lower pension? Vote for the MR—the party that will raise your taxes?”

He accused the government of lying and lacking popular support. “The entire campaign was built on deception,” Hedebouw said, alleging that current policies make the population pay the price while sparing the wealthy elite. “The broadest shoulders—that’s where the multimillionaires are. Go get the money from the richest,” he declared.

Positioning the PTB as the champion of socialism, secretary general Peter Mertens asserted in a video message, “We are the force of socialism,” a sentiment echoed by Hedebouw who referenced the revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg’s famous phrase: “Socialism or barbarism. That’s the choice today.”

Amid ongoing geopolitical shifts, the PTB called for an end to policies subordinate to American interests and appealed for collaboration with countries in the Global South to pursue a genuine pacifist agenda.

Hedebouw did not address the political impasse in Brussels, which remains without an operational government. Negotiations led by Yvan Verougstraete, president of Les Engagés, are in progress but face challenges in securing a majority. While the PTB is not involved, Hedebouw indicated willingness to be constructive while firmly opposing any antisocial measures.

