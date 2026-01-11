Berlin reiterates its support for Greenland ahead of diplomatic meetings in Washington

Apartment buildings and houses in Nuuk, Greenland. Credit: AFP

The German government reaffirmed its support for Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, amid US President Donald Trump’s threats of annexation ahead of diplomatic meetings in Washington.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is set to meet his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday in Washington, focusing notably on the war in Ukraine. Prior to this, he visited Reykjavik on Sunday.

During his stop in Iceland, Wadephul held discussions with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, addressing the “particular strategic challenges of the far north,” according to a statement from the German foreign ministry. These talks come amid strained relations between Greenland and the United States.

In an interview with Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF, Wadephul emphasised that decisions regarding Greenland are “made by the people of Greenland and by the Kingdom of Denmark.”

However, Wadephul acknowledged Trump’s argument that “northern Europe particularly has an interest in safeguarding security in the region, including against threats from China and Russia.”

He added that Germany and Denmark are prepared to increase their involvement in Arctic affairs.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US must urgently take control of Greenland, either “through diplomacy or force,” following Denmark’s firm declaration that Greenland is not for sale.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, ahead of an international summit on critical raw materials in Washington, stressed that “sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.”

Klingbeil, who is also Germany’s vice-chancellor, underlined the importance of NATO allies working together in the Arctic “to reinforce security, not act against one another.”

