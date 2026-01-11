Trump threatens Venezuela-allied Cuba to 'accept a deal before it is too late'

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Belga

US President Donald Trump has urged Cuba to “accept a deal before it is too late,” warning the country could be left without Venezuelan oil or money.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump declared, “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they accept a deal BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

This statement comes one week after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a night operation in Caracas. The raid resulted in the deaths of dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban security personnel.

Shortly before the post, Trump reshared a message suggesting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio might become Cuba’s president, adding, “Sounds good to me!”

In his message, Trump said, “Most of these Cubans died during last week’s American attack, and Venezuela no longer needs protection from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years.”

He also claimed that Cuba had long relied on significant oil and financial aid from Venezuela, which Cuba repaid by providing “security services” to Venezuelan dictators. He added, “But that’s over!”

Related News